Warrenville man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

An Aiken County man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a minor.

David Wayne Allen of Warrenville was arrested on Dec. 22. He is facing thirteen counts of third-degree sexual conduct with a minor and eight counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a man came forward back in May 2017 saying that a young girl approached him saying Allen has sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Warrants for Allen's arrest state that the sexual assaults began as far back as 2005. The victim was younger than 11 years old the last time an assault occurred. The incidents occurred at a home on Piney Heights Road in Warrenville and at other locations in North Augusta and Gloverville.

The victim has been experiencing anxiety problems and has been seeking treatment at the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center.

