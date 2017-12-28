Identity theft suspect wanted in Richmond Co - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Identity theft suspect wanted in Richmond Co

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Charlette Elizabeth Warney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Charlette Elizabeth Warney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspect.

Thirty-six-year-old Charlette Elizabeth Warney is wanted for identity theft in Richmond County. Warney is 5-feet-7-inches tall and around 120 lbs.

If you have any information about her, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

