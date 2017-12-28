Up Fur Adoption Now: Ellie

Meet Ellie! She appeared on Up Fur Adoption Now on December 28th, 2017.

She’s currently in a foster home but looking for a her forever home. Ellie is cared for by hands to Paws Rescue out of Augusta. She is a Boston and Bull Terrier mix.

Ellie will steal your heart with her incredibly sweet personality. She wants a family to love her and she can definitely return the favor, she’s not shy to show affection. Ellie loves to curl up in your lap and request a good belly rub. Considering she’s 1-2 years old she has a good amount of energy. Her favorite game is tug a war and fetch. She would do great in an active, loving home. She also gets along great with other dogs.

Ellie is fully vetted, spayed, and ready for a new home to start off the year. Her adoption fee is $100. If you’re interested in adopting her or would like more information you can contact Hands to Paws at 706-831-2543 or visit www.hands2paws.org

