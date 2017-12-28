Sheriff's office sends PSA ahead of freezing weather

The RCSO is prepared to block slick spots on roads in an effort to prevent traffic incidents; WFXG.

Temperatures across much of the country are dropping and mother nature is not sparing the CSRA.

With lows expected to enter the 20s next week, making sure you are equipped for the challenge ahead is integral.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office issued a public service announcement regarding the atmospheric conditions ahead.

It wants business and home owners to tinker with their sprinkler systems.

Temperatures are expected to reach levels below freezing, and leaving the sprinkler system on "automatic" could create puddling and ice patches on roads.

RCSO says it will close lanes that have reports of ice patches as a precaution for any traffic collisions.

If you would like to alert the sheriff's office to any forming ice on the roads, please dial (706) 821-1080.

