High 5 4 Kids: Cornell Harris

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to one teenager who has his eyes set on the White House in the future. But right now, he's in the final stages of starting a mentoring group at his school. 

It doesn't take much to notice Cornell Keshaun Harris. He's a Junior dual enrollment Student in Richmond County who plans to complete 8 college classes when he graduates high school. A testament he owes to his inner circle.

"It's really encouraging to notice that friends and family are around you and they motivate you to do amazing things," says Harris. 

But it's not just the academic awards alone that sets him apart from his peers. He noticed a need that was missing for younger students during his first 2 years of high school.

"There's a need for motivation for young black men and especially young black women."

In January he will start the Happy Students Mentoring Mentee Program with other high school students focusing on "Students who are encouraged and motivated to move on to another level of thinking as well as mindset and success," explains Harris.

And he envisions the program spreading to surrounding schools in the future. But as Harris continues to embark on his journey he aspires to become a judge. After that, he sees himself hopefully running for President, leaning on his core values that he says have set him apart from others.

"I love doing this, I love helping people, I love talking to people, I love listening to people. I love people and there no doubt about it," says Harris. 

Cornell says he is unsure which college he wants to attend in the future but would like to stay close to home

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

