Martinez preschool employees arrested, connected to alleged child abuse

Two women have been arrested after allegations of abuse surfaced at a Columbia County daycare.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, at least two parents came forward, reporting that they noticed marks on their children after picking them up from Foundation Christian Preschool on S. Belair Rd. in Martinez. One parent noted bruises on their child's back. Another reported a red mark the size of an adult's hand on their child's arm.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shannon Nicolette McCune, an employee of the daycare, was arrested on Dec. 22. Warrants allege that McCune abused the two children, striking one child on the back and shoulder with a flagpole and hitting the other with a yardstick. She also reportedly grabbed one child by the arm, leaving the mark reported by the child's parent. McCune is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Foundation Christian Preschool's director, thirty-five-year-old Melinda Sue Williams, has also been arrested for failing to report the abuse.

