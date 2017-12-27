Martinez preschool employees arrested, connected to alleged chil - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Martinez preschool employees arrested, connected to alleged child abuse

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Shannon Nicolette McCune (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Shannon Nicolette McCune (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Melinda Sue Williams (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Melinda Sue Williams (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

Two women have been arrested after allegations of abuse surfaced at a Columbia County daycare.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, at least two parents came forward, reporting that they noticed marks on their children after picking them up from Foundation Christian Preschool on S. Belair Rd. in Martinez. One parent noted bruises on their child's back. Another reported a red mark the size of an adult's hand on their child's arm.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shannon Nicolette McCune, an employee of the daycare, was arrested on Dec. 22. Warrants allege that McCune abused the two children, striking one child on the back and shoulder with a flagpole and hitting the other with a yardstick. She also reportedly grabbed one child by the arm, leaving the mark reported by the child's parent. McCune is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Foundation Christian Preschool's director, thirty-five-year-old Melinda Sue Williams, has also been arrested for failing to report the abuse.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Warrenville man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

    Warrenville man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:30 PM EST2017-12-28 17:30:33 GMT
    David Allen (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)David Allen (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

    An Aiken County man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a minor. David Allen of Warrenville was arrested on Dec. 22.

    More >>

    An Aiken County man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a minor. David Allen of Warrenville was arrested on Dec. 22.

    More >>

  • Identity theft suspect wanted in Richmond Co

    Identity theft suspect wanted in Richmond Co

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-28 16:52:25 GMT
    Charlette Elizabeth Warney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Charlette Elizabeth Warney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspect. Thirty-six-year-old Charlette Elizabeth Warney is wanted for identity theft in Richmond County.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspect. Thirty-six-year-old Charlette Elizabeth Warney is wanted for identity theft in Richmond County.

    More >>

  • Sheriff's office sends PSA ahead of freezing weather

    Sheriff's office sends PSA ahead of freezing weather

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:19 AM EST2017-12-28 12:19:09 GMT
    The RCSO is prepared to block slick spots on roads in an effort to prevent traffic incidents; WFXG.The RCSO is prepared to block slick spots on roads in an effort to prevent traffic incidents; WFXG.

    Temperatures across much of the country are dropping and mother nature is not sparing the CSRA.

    More >>

    Temperatures across much of the country are dropping and mother nature is not sparing the CSRA.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly