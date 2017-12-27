More locations for you to recycle your Christmas trees

Now that the holiday season has come to an end, getting rid of some and storing other decorations can become a hassle. Dumpster Depot can help you worry a little less because they want to take your Christmas trees off your hands.

On Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the recycling and waste removal company will be collecting Christmas trees to be recycled.

Trees can be dropped off, for free, in Aiken at Dumpster Depot, 2063 University Parkway, or in Augusta at the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St. All tinsel, lights and other decorations must be removed from the trees before they will be accepted.

Owner of Dumpster Depot Norman Dunagan is encouraging people to bring their trees to be recycled and reused rather than throwing them away, where soon after, they will be sent to a landfill.

“All the Christmas trees we received will be used in the local area for fish habitats,” said Dunagan. “We will use the trees to keep lakes and ponds vibrant and healthy for fishermen.”

Along with trees, Dumpster Depot also encourages recycling leftover cardboard and paper from the holiday season, as well as any used cooking oil.

For more information on Dumpster Depot, or what you can recycle, visit them online at dumpsterdepotllc.com, or visit the Dumpster Depot Facebook page.

