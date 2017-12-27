U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collecting Christmas trees

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the J. Strom Thurmond Project is accepting real Christmas trees to recycle thru January 11th, 2018.

The recycled trees will be used as fish attracters in Thurmond Lake. Corps rangers and volunteers will place submerged trees around fishing piers to improve fishing habitat. Additional trees will be staged at select ramps around the lake to be used by the public.

Artificial trees will not be accepted. They can be dropped off at Riverside Middle School in Evans.

All decorations – tinsel, lights, garland, bulbs, etc. – must be removed from the trees before dropping them off.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Thurmond Lake Project Office at 864-333-1100 or toll-free at 800-533-3478.

