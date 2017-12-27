#nametheteam contest for ADA basketball in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

#nametheteam contest for ADA basketball in Augusta

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Credit: Augusta Professional Sports Credit: Augusta Professional Sports
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

January 1st kicks off the #nametheteam contest. That's according to Augusta Professional Sports, LLC.

You can vote here: Augustaprosports.com

In November they announced that the American Basketball Association has awarded franchise rights to Augusta, Georgia, with the inaugural season set for 2018-2019. 

"As proud citizens of the Augusta area and the owners of Augusta Pro Sports, we care deeply about the community and civic responsibility. As a part of our community-centric model, we are excited to hold a “Name the Team” contest, which will give the citizens of Augusta the opportunity to choose the name and colors of the team.

The city of Augusta deserves a professional basketball experience commensurate with the City’s passion and pride, and we plan to deliver just that. 

Our organization is 100% veteran owned and operated and we bring a unique set of values to our team. With over 50 years of combined military service, we know that hard work and dedication will allow us to deliver the basketball team Augusta wants.

You can follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/augustaprosports and on Twitter at twitter.com/augustaprosport.

#OurCity, #OurTeam," according to their site.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

