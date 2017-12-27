SC lawmaker proposes bigger fines for slow driving

One South Carolina lawmaker wants to make drivers who drive slowly in the left lane pay out more in fines.

Senator Ross Turner from Greenville says his commute has convinced him of the need for a state law that would increase the fine for driving less than the speed of normal traffic in the passing lane. He told the Post and Courier of Charleston that he would like to see that fine increased to $200.

