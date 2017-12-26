Year in Review: James Brown Arena & Regency Mall; What's next?

What to do with Regency Mall & should it be the next James Brown Arena?

City Leaders turned down that vote TWICE but heading into the new year, Commissioner Marion Williams says it will be on the agenda again.

"It's the best site, there is no other place we can use," says Commissioner Williams.

For the past several months, no other topic would create such a lengthy conversation as whether the James Brown Arena should be at Regency Mall. City Leaders spent hours explaining both sides on why it's a perfect fit and others saying don't take it out of a thriving downtown.

"I am a champion for downtown but I am a mayor for the whole city and as such that's what we've been focused on," says Mayor Hardie Davis.

After the Coliseum Authority voted to pass the regency mall site as the future site in August, city leaders had to make a vote in December.

"Take the emotion out of it. Make sure we're voting because we really think this is what's best for the city to look at that area for the arena specifically," says Commissioner Mary Davis.

It was a split vote 5 -5 which then turned eyes on Mayor Hardie Davis who voted Yes

"You have folks who are here in the audience who says we're tired of hearing this city and this government say what we could, should, and would have done but nothing's ever happened," says Mayor Davis.

But 10 minutes before the meeting ended, Commissioner Ben Hassan says he voted on the wrong motion sending it back to a re-vote, which ultimately threw the deal out of the window.

"I did not realize it, in the course of dialogue that's when I realized I actually made that mistake. I didn't realize it at that point," says Commissioner Hassan.

Back to the drawing board? Not so quickly, Commissioner Marion Williams putting it back on the agenda weeks later. Approve the location as next James Brown Arena but continue to renegotiate the deal with the mall owners who are asking for 10-years tax free as part of the conditions.

"We all want something to be developed in the positive fashion there but personally I don't believe that's taking the arena from one place and putting it in that location," says Commissioner Davis.

The vote failed again but Commissioner Williams says expect to see it again on the agenda next year.

