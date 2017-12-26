Gift returns and exchanges after Christmas Day

Shoppers spent a record breaking five hundred ninety-eight billion dollars this holiday season, but it's not over yet. Many shoppers were making returns and catching the after Christmas sales. .More >>
Shoppers spent a record breaking five hundred ninety-eight billion dollars this holiday season, but it's not over yet. Many shoppers were making returns and catching the after Christmas sales. .More >>
One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Tuesday morning. The Richmond County Coroner says it happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Tuesday morning. The Richmond County Coroner says it happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive.More >>
One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree.More >>
One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree.More >>
An early morning fire has left a funeral home in Glascock County destroyed. The fire broke out at Taylor funeral home on College Place in Gibson. Crews were called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.More >>
An early morning fire has left a funeral home in Glascock County destroyed. The fire broke out at Taylor funeral home on College Place in Gibson. Crews were called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.More >>