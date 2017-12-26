Fire destroys Gibson funeral home - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fire destroys Gibson funeral home

By Adam Bodner, Producer
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

An early morning fire has left a funeral home in Glascock County destroyed.

The fire broke out at Taylor funeral home on College Place in Gibson.  Crews were called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.  E-M-A Director Mike Lyons confirms that the building is a total loss.  He says the cause of the fire is still unknown and nobody was inside at the time of the incident.

