Fire destroys Gibson funeral home

Not every child can spend the Christmas holidays at home. Some are fighting for their lives but that doesn't mean the holiday season can't come to them. On Monday Santa Claus showed his face in broad daylight and was on a mission to deliver gifts throughout the Children's Hospital of Georgia. "They wanted to make sure it wasn't an infection or anything like that so that's why we're here," says Latoria Johnson. The Johnson Family didn't envision themselves ...

