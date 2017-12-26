Man dies after shooting on Kratha Dr

One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Tuesday morning.

The Richmond County Coroner says it happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive. The victim has been identified as 24 year-old Robert Brown Jr. The Coroner says he was shot at least one time. Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m.

The investigation revealed Robert Brown Jr. was shot by, Jaye Alexander Williams who's 26 years old. after a domestic altercation involving a woman they both know. Robert Brown Jr. is going to the GBI MEO (Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA) for autopsy.



Jaye Williams is being charged with (1 count) of Murder and (1 count) of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Jaye Alexander is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

