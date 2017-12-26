Man dies after shooting on Kratha Dr

One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Tuesday morning. The Richmond County Coroner says it happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Tuesday morning. The Richmond County Coroner says it happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive.More >>
One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree.More >>
One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree.More >>
An early morning fire has left a funeral home in Glascock County destroyed. The fire broke out at Taylor funeral home on College Place in Gibson. Crews were called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.More >>
An early morning fire has left a funeral home in Glascock County destroyed. The fire broke out at Taylor funeral home on College Place in Gibson. Crews were called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.More >>
On Saturday, December 23, 2017 shortly after midnight, Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Patrick Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one deceased victim.More >>
On Saturday, December 23, 2017 shortly after midnight, Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Patrick Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one deceased victim.More >>