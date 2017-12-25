Santa Claus makes his visit through Children's Hospital of Georgia

Not every child can spend the Christmas holidays at home. Some are fighting for their lives but that doesn't mean the holiday season can't come to them.

On Monday Santa Claus showed his face in broad daylight and was on a mission to deliver gifts throughout the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

"They wanted to make sure it wasn't an infection or anything like that so that's why we're here," says Latoria Johnson.

The Johnson Family didn't envision themselves spending the Christmas holidays here. 6-year-old Channon is a cancer patient here and had a high fever causing his family to switch their original plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"He cried before we came yesterday and we tried to explain to him yesterday that it wasn't nothing we could have prevented," says Latoria.

But it wasn't just the fever that had Channon all in tears, it was missing out on that one person he and many other kids look forward to this time of the year. "He was concerned last night because he said Santa is not coming, he doesn't know where the hospital is," says Latoria.

But little to his acknowledgment, a special visitor by the name of Santa Claus stopped by his room, along with some friends and dropped off presents and tons of smiles.

And even though Mr. Claus has been doing this for quite some time, some things will never get too old for him. "It's my Christmas, I like the sparkle and the smiles. They're beautiful," says Claus.

Channon's mother says he's had cancer since August but the medicine has been working well and hopes for remission in the near future

