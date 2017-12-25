House Fire kills Warren County Grandfather & Grandson

2 people died during a house fire in Warren County according to the Deputy Insurance & Fire Commissioner Jay Florence.

The fire happened around 5 a.m Monday on Thomson Road killing 78-year-old Robert Franklin and his grandson 17-year-old Bob Frails. Robert's wife, 75-year-old Tony Franklin and his 14-year-old grandson Tyrese Franklin were injured by the blaze and transported to the Burn Center. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Florence says fire investigators believe a heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.

