Man and child struck by car on Tobacco Rd

One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known. The relationship between the adults and child is not clear as of now.

Charges have not been filed against the driver of the car.

