Man and child struck by car on Tobacco Rd

On Saturday, December 23, 2017 shortly after midnight, Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Patrick Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one deceased victim.More >>
One man and a child are in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond County on Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 7:50 p.m., when the two pedestrians attempted to cross Tobacco Road near Raintree.More >>
Crews are on scene of a structure fire at a mobile home on Daisy Lane and Travis Road in Augusta. Dispatch says the call came in at around 6:24 a.m.More >>
A 17 year-old is dead after being hit by a car on December 21 on Peach Orchard road. The Richmond County Coroner says Matthew Smith died last night in the hospital.More >>
With the holidays continuing to roll in, local churches like TrueNorth of North Augusta have been sharing the meaning of Christmas with the community.More >>
