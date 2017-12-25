Teen dies after getting hit by car on Peach Orchard rd

A 17 year-old is dead after being hit by a car on December 21 on Peach Orchard road.

The Richmond County Coroner says Matthew Smith died last night in the hospital. Investigators say he was in the center lane of the 3600 block of Peach Orchard road, when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. He died of blunt force trauma. There will not be an autopsy.

The Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

