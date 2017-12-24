TrueNorth church welcomes community to exciting Christmas Eve service

With the holidays continuing to roll in, local churches like TrueNorth of North Augusta have been sharing the meaning of Christmas with the community.

Leading up to the holiday season TrueNorth has been spreading their message called "Awaken the Wonder" to reawaken the wonder of Jesus Christ in others who attend and visit the church.

“Our overall theme for the last 4 weeks during Christmas has been “Awaken the Wonder”. Just remembering the wonderful miracle of Jesus’s birth and the wonder of all. Because unfortunately we get so caught up with the busyness of the season and shopping and Santa and all that that sometimes we don’t, I guess sometimes we lose the wonder," says Gene Jennings, a member of TrueNorth.

Being a church that is passionate about bringing millennial believers and younger families to Christ, TrueNorth has put a special spin on their opening for the service today that features a captivating musical performance. “Our church is designed really to reach young people, younger adults. And so, we do whatever we can do to draw younger families into our church and young millennials, especially. We want to try to get that new generation, get them interested in Jesus and following Christ," says Jennings.

They say that, for them, Christmas is all about Jesus Christ and spreading that message to others. "Jesus being our Savior and our Lord and getting that message out in a relevant way. And that’s what we try to do every Sunday and certainly we try to do that at Christmas. Because we know this is the time of year when people that aren’t affiliated with a church or aren’t interested in church, they’re more likely to come during the Christmas season," says Jennings.

The North Augusta church will host Discover True North January 29th if you’d like to learn more about their mission and values or want to become a member.

