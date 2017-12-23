Augusta Mall helps shoppers figure out the best last-minute gifts

If you haven’t quite figured out what you want to get your family or friends for Christmas, there’s still time. Stores have just about any present you may want for your friends and family.

Barnes and Noble Manager Matt Blackwell says the store has great best-sellers for bookworms, especially Harry Potter and Star Wars fans. “So we’ve got a new Tom Clancy, James Patterson, new Dan Brown which is selling really well. Andy Weir. So, a lot of great books this season," says Matt Blackwell with Barnes & Noble.

But they’re not just about paper copies. The store also carries drones and digital book readers for those tech savvy friends. “We’ve got our 7" Samsung tablets for $119.99. We’ve also got our Samsung 9.6" tablet for $149.99. So, a lot of great deals. We also have a little 7" tablet for $39.99," says Blackwell.

Sephora also has some best-seller products for those doing last minute shopping. “The most popular product, as far as women’s fragrance go, is the Carolina Herrera Good Girl, right here. That one sold out pretty fast and we have a couple left right now. It’s usually what people come in for during the holidays. As well as eyeshadow is usually a big seller," says Kendra Ziadeh with Sephora.

And with football season still going, you can never go wrong with athletic gear. But where to start?

“Socks, yea, every Christmas," says the Holley and Jackson family from Johnston.

“Get a Fitbit for the watch for the athletics. And then the shoes, you want to go with maybe some AC’s or some Nikes for the comfortable fit when you’re running or jogging," says shopper Andre Ferbee.

Whatever gift you decide for your loved ones this holiday season, it’s not too late to find it in stores and maybe even grab a great deal. Managers say that several stores in Augusta mall will have some irresistible after Christmas-Day sales that you won’t want to miss.



