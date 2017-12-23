Shooting homicide on 2300 block of Patrick Avenue

On Saturday, December 23, 2017 shortly after midnight, Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Patrick Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one deceased victim: Quintin Watkins, 30 years old of the 2300 block Boykin Road. Watkins had been shot at least one time. Watkins was sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. One person is in custody at this time. The investigation is in the early stages.

Fox 54 will update you with details after we receive them.

