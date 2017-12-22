Developers waited for Plant Vogtle vote before continuing talks about investing in Waynesboro

The state's decision to move forward on construction of two new reactors at Plant Vogtle now means the nearby city of Waynesboro may be able to move forward on some lucrative opportunities.

There's a sigh of relief in the Waynesboro community. The Georgia Public Service Commission chose to stay the course on construction of the reactors and the saving of some 6,000 jobs. For Bill Marchman who's been living in the area since the 1960's, he never lost confidence it would go in Waynesboro's favor.

"No I think it was going to be completed, Because they had too much to lose if it was shut down."

And one of those things Waynesboro could have potentially lost was developers willing to invest in the area according to Mayor Greg Carswell. "There has been 2 developers, 3 businesses that I have been in talks with that have been waiting on a decision," he says.

He says Thursday was a big day because heading into the new year talks can continue with those prospective people.

"I had reached out to a developer who I'm looking at to try and get to build some housing here for teachers, people who work at Plant Vogtle, and for people who moved here."

For Marchman who knows some workers at the Plant, he says for most of them this holiday season... it'll be filled with a new spirit knowing they still have a job.

"Probably going to have one of the best Christmas they've had in their lives. It's going to be a great Christmas for them," says Marchman.

After January 1st, meetings have been set up with those owners & developers. FOX 54 will keep you updated.

