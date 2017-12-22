Law enforcement provides holiday traffic and safety tips

With last minute shopping and commuting increasing, residents and commuters are urged to be patient with high traffic volume as well as take precaution while shopping. As you get ready to head onto the highway and travel for the holidays, it is important to be patient on the roads and expect delays.

Law enforcement says they see certain kinds of wrecks during this time of year. “The wrecks that we see a lot of are rear-end wrecks, where one vehicle slows down and the other one runs into the back of that vehicle. Or one lane of traffic will stop to allow a person to exit a business and/or gas station to cross traffic and the lane next to it hasn’t noticed that’s going on," says Sgt. Josh Bogdanow.

And while doing your last-minute shopping at malls and outlets, park in safe areas and try to use the buddy system or get mall security to walk out with you. “When you’re shopping some of the things you want to pay attention to is, obviously, where you’re going. If you’re at night, make sure you park in a well-lit area. Try to park as close as you can to the entrance. If you’re uncomfortable going out at night or it’s late at night try to get a buddy to go with you. Lock your doors, make sure your windows are rolled up, try to all those belongings and put them in the trunk or put them where they can’t be easily seen," says Sgt. Bogdanow.

Sgt. Bogdanow also encourages residents to protect your belongings in your car and stay on the alert. “Just be mindful that this time of year there’s a lot of stuff going on, there’s a lot of people out. So, if you are going to go shopping just be mindful of your items. Let’s not go outside and start your car and leave it unattended while its running and warming up. That’s something you can easily avoid being a victim of theft or car theft," says Sgt. Bogdanow

Law enforcement officers say the biggest thing with traffic is remaining patient and when it comes to shopping always be alert and protect your belongings. Augusta Mall also says they have security staff in place to patrol the area and law enforcement helping direct traffic out of the mall to help decrease jams and accidents.

