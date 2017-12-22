10 Allstate agency owners and financial specialists earn grant to end domestic violence

Ten Allstate agency owners and financial specialists from the Augusta area recently came together to secure a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta. The grant will support Safe Homes of Augusta’s mission to end domestic violence through advocacy, awareness and education.
The agency owners and financial specialists earned $1,000 each for Safe Homes of Augusta by volunteering at the organization’s facility. Volunteers packed freezer meals, painted and completed general clean-up work around the facility. Safe Homes of Augusta will use the $10,000 grant for their operations and financial assistance like first month’s rent, child care and transportation.
The participants are among thousands of agency owners and financial specialists around the country working to improve communities by volunteering for the causes they care about most.
“As small business owners and community leaders, Allstate agency owners and financial specialists see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Bob Holden, Allstate field senior vice president. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to improve the lives of people across Augusta.”
Safe Homes of Augusta is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.
The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:
Participating Allstate agency owners and financial specialists include (in alphabetical order):
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.More >>
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.More >>
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.More >>
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.More >>
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital,” said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. “Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to special...More >>
Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital,” said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. “Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to special...More >>
TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 No appointment is necessa...More >>
TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 No appointment is necessa...More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.More >>
About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.More >>
We have all heard of gluten free diets as they are a necessity for the estimated 2 million Americans with celiac disease.More >>
We have all heard of gluten free diets as they are a necessity for the estimated 2 million Americans with celiac disease.More >>
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores. The recall is for...More >>
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores. The recall is for...More >>
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...More >>
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...More >>