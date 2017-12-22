10 Allstate agency owners and financial specialists earn grant to end domestic violence

Ten Allstate agency owners and financial specialists from the Augusta area recently came together to secure a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta. The grant will support Safe Homes of Augusta’s mission to end domestic violence through advocacy, awareness and education.

The agency owners and financial specialists earned $1,000 each for Safe Homes of Augusta by volunteering at the organization’s facility. Volunteers packed freezer meals, painted and completed general clean-up work around the facility. Safe Homes of Augusta will use the $10,000 grant for their operations and financial assistance like first month’s rent, child care and transportation.

The participants are among thousands of agency owners and financial specialists around the country working to improve communities by volunteering for the causes they care about most.

“As small business owners and community leaders, Allstate agency owners and financial specialists see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Bob Holden, Allstate field senior vice president. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to improve the lives of people across Augusta.”

Safe Homes of Augusta is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $400 million to support community nonprofits.

In 2016, The Allstate Foundation contributed nearly $19 million in grants to nonprofits and gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.

Participating Allstate agency owners and financial specialists include (in alphabetical order):

Matthew Banks, Martinez

Tony Barr, Augusta

LJ Brown, Martinez

Larry Edmond, Grovetown

Jamie Felder, Evans

Abu Khan, Augusta

Rick Kilpatrick, Augusta

Matt Murphy, Martinez

James O’Neal, Augusta

Dale Villemain, Martinez

