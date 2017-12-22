Hundreds show up for James Brown Toy Giveaway

Hundreds showed up for the James Brown Toy Giveaway on Friday morning.

James Brown started the event in 1991, and since then, his daughter Deanna has been carrying the torch to put on the event annually.

"We are still going strong by the grace of God and so many great people who give of themselves, who give money, who give their talent and energy. It's a blessing," said Brown.

There's no exact number on the amount of toys given out, but it is easily in the hundreds and possibly in the thousands.

