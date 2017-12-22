Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot hits combined $574 million

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $247 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $300 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled 19 times since Oct. 17.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 16 times since Oct. 28.

As with all the Georgia lottery games, the proceeds from the lottery will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

