Doctors Hospital launches new pediatric specialists

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital,” said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.  “Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to specialized care close to home.”

Dr. James Lamphear will provide personalized healthcare for the pediatric patients ranging from newborn to teenage years.  He is a Board-Certified surgeon specially trained in pediatric gastroenterology.  Dr. Lamphear will treat a wide range of conditions in children such as abdominal pain, Crohn’s disease, reflux, and feeding difficulty.

“I am delighted to be joining HCA and launching Augusta Pediatric Specialists,” says Dr. Lamphear.  “The opportunity to provide compassionate, quality care for patients and families needing pediatric gastroenterology services close to home is exciting.”

For appointments with Dr. Lamphear, contact Augusta Pediatric Specialists at 706-650-7322.

    Ten Allstate agency owners and financial specialists from the Augusta area recently came together to secure a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta. The grant will support Safe Homes of Augusta's mission to end domestic violence through advocacy, awareness and education. The agency owners and financial specialists earned $1,000 each for Safe Homes of Augusta by volunteering at the organization's facility.
    Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists. "I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital," said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.  "Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to specialized care close to home."

    Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists. "I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital," said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.  "Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to specialized care close to home."

    Thursday morning one family from Alabama traveled 600 miles to donate something special just in time for the holidays.  In Athens, Alabama Eli Williams was 7 years old when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. When Eli relapsed for the second time, his mother Kristie Williams says doctors in Alabama had pretty much given up. "I was suggested to talk to Dr. Johnson by a doctor in Birmingham....so we sent him an email and he replied immediately and we got on the trial r...
