Doctors Hospital launches new pediatric specialists

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.More >>
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.More >>
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital,” said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. “Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to special...More >>
TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 No appointment is necessa...More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.More >>
We have all heard of gluten free diets as they are a necessity for the estimated 2 million Americans with celiac disease.More >>
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores. The recall is for...More >>
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...More >>
