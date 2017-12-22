Doctors Hospital launches new pediatric specialists

Doctors Hospital announced today that Dr. James Lamphear joined the hospital and the newly established practice of Augusta Pediatric Specialists.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Lamphear to the CSRA and Doctors Hospital,” said Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. “Dr. Lamphear brings a wealth of knowledge to care for our children within the community and his expertise as a pediatric gastroenterologist helps provide access to specialized care close to home.”

Dr. James Lamphear will provide personalized healthcare for the pediatric patients ranging from newborn to teenage years. He is a Board-Certified surgeon specially trained in pediatric gastroenterology. Dr. Lamphear will treat a wide range of conditions in children such as abdominal pain, Crohn’s disease, reflux, and feeding difficulty.

“I am delighted to be joining HCA and launching Augusta Pediatric Specialists,” says Dr. Lamphear. “The opportunity to provide compassionate, quality care for patients and families needing pediatric gastroenterology services close to home is exciting.”

For appointments with Dr. Lamphear, contact Augusta Pediatric Specialists at 706-650-7322.

