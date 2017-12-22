Savannah River Remediation Accepting Applications for 2018 Summe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Savannah River Remediation Accepting Applications for 2018 Summer Internship Program

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
WFXG WFXG
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Savannah River Remediation (SRR), the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Savannah River Site, is accepting applications for its 2018 summer internship program.  

The 2018 SRR Summer Internship program will be awarding college students an opportunity to work in a real workplace setting, narrowing a gap between the classroom and professional world. SRR internships provide hands-on experience in diverse fields ranging from engineering to law to communications.

In past years, SRR hired a full spectrum of students who were pursuing degrees in programs such as engineering, business, information technology, emergency management, accounting, and statistics, to name a few.

The internships will begin in mid-May and will end in early August.

Internship requisitions opened December 18, 2017, and will close January 25, 2018. All students interested in applying for these SRR internships may apply through the AECOM Corporate website. Individual requisitions have been prepared for each job assignment and students will apply for a specific position in a department. Students are encouraged to apply for all requisitions where they have interest and meet the qualifications. 

To apply, visit www.aecom.com. On the “Careers” tab, select “Career Opportunities.” This will lead to a page with choices where students can search “Aiken, SC” for jobs. A list of Student Summer Intern positions will come up to click on and review. To apply for a position, students will be prompted to create a user name and a password and to create a profile by answering some questions.

If you have questions, contact Allison Brown, SRR Internship Program Coordinator, 803-208-3969.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Education NewsMore>>

  • Savannah River Remediation Accepting Applications for 2018 Summer Internship Program

    Savannah River Remediation Accepting Applications for 2018 Summer Internship Program

    Friday, December 22 2017 9:30 AM EST2017-12-22 14:30:10 GMT
    WFXGWFXG
    Savannah River Remediation (SRR), the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Savannah River Site, is accepting applications for its 2018 summer internship program.   The 2018 SRR Summer Internship program will be awarding college students an opportunity to work in a real workplace setting, narrowing a gap between the classroom and professional world. SRR internships provide hands-on experience in diverse fields ranging from engineering to law to c...More >>
    Savannah River Remediation (SRR), the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Savannah River Site, is accepting applications for its 2018 summer internship program.   The 2018 SRR Summer Internship program will be awarding college students an opportunity to work in a real workplace setting, narrowing a gap between the classroom and professional world. SRR internships provide hands-on experience in diverse fields ranging from engineering to law to c...More >>

  • Contest to win manufacturing appreciation week happening now

    Contest to win manufacturing appreciation week happening now

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:33 AM EST2017-12-20 15:33:32 GMT
    Credit: Augusta TechCredit: Augusta Tech
    Georgia celebrates the importance of manufacturing in our state with a week’s worth of activities called Manufacturing Appreciation Week.  It’s an annual event that recognizes the contribution of manufacturing to Georgia’s economy.  An important part of this event is the Student Design Competition, which involves children and teens in the celebration and teaches them about manufacturing. Students from across Georgia are encouraged to submit artwork depicti...More >>
    Georgia celebrates the importance of manufacturing in our state with a week’s worth of activities called Manufacturing Appreciation Week.  It’s an annual event that recognizes the contribution of manufacturing to Georgia’s economy.  An important part of this event is the Student Design Competition, which involves children and teens in the celebration and teaches them about manufacturing. Students from across Georgia are encouraged to submit artwork depicti...More >>

  • Columbia Co. School District early dismissals for Winter break

    Columbia Co. School District early dismissals for Winter break

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-12-19 14:28:37 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG
    The Columbia County Board of Education will have an early release day for all students Wednesday, December 20, 2017.  The following is a schedule of release times for each school level: Elementary Schools . . . . . . . . 12:10 p.m. Middle Schools . . . . . . . . . . .  11:00 a.m. High Schools . . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:05 a.m. Lakeside High . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:10 a.m. District offices will be closed December 21, 2017 – January 8, 2018.  T...More >>
    The Columbia County Board of Education will have an early release day for all students Wednesday, December 20, 2017.  The following is a schedule of release times for each school level: Elementary Schools . . . . . . . . 12:10 p.m. Middle Schools . . . . . . . . . . .  11:00 a.m. High Schools . . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:05 a.m. Lakeside High . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:10 a.m. District offices will be closed December 21, 2017 – January 8, 2018.  T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly