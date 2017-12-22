Savannah River Remediation Accepting Applications for 2018 Summer Internship Program

Savannah River Remediation (SRR), the liquid waste contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Savannah River Site, is accepting applications for its 2018 summer internship program.

The 2018 SRR Summer Internship program will be awarding college students an opportunity to work in a real workplace setting, narrowing a gap between the classroom and professional world. SRR internships provide hands-on experience in diverse fields ranging from engineering to law to communications.

In past years, SRR hired a full spectrum of students who were pursuing degrees in programs such as engineering, business, information technology, emergency management, accounting, and statistics, to name a few.

The internships will begin in mid-May and will end in early August.

Internship requisitions opened December 18, 2017, and will close January 25, 2018. All students interested in applying for these SRR internships may apply through the AECOM Corporate website. Individual requisitions have been prepared for each job assignment and students will apply for a specific position in a department. Students are encouraged to apply for all requisitions where they have interest and meet the qualifications.

To apply, visit www.aecom.com. On the “Careers” tab, select “Career Opportunities.” This will lead to a page with choices where students can search “Aiken, SC” for jobs. A list of Student Summer Intern positions will come up to click on and review. To apply for a position, students will be prompted to create a user name and a password and to create a profile by answering some questions.

If you have questions, contact Allison Brown, SRR Internship Program Coordinator, 803-208-3969.

