Families make their ways to Fort Gordon for long-awaited reunions

Some soldiers had not seen home in more than a year; WFXG.

A 24-hour exodus of troops took place on Fort Gordon Thursday.

About 2,800 soldiers checked out of the post for their holiday leave over the next couple of weeks.

Troops were shuttled around to airports, railways, and picked up.

For some of them, this was the first time they have gone home in months.

Many soldiers said that aside from seeing family, they are looking forward to home-cooked meals and straight-up relaxing.

Gabriel Farley has not been his family in Melbourne, Florida, for 11 months, and is says catching up on sleep is a first priority.

"I'm tired," Farley said. "They're going to be excited and want to talk a lot, but just give me an hour, hour and a half and I'll be good after that."

The troops return to the post January 3, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.