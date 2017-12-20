Hybrid Operating Room offers cancer patients a different option - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Hybrid Operating Room offers cancer patients a different option for treatment

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new hybrid operating room at the Augusta Medical Center opened this year.

This new operating room is considered a one stop shop for patients when it comes to dealing with lung cancer diagnosis & treatment. One Surgeon says with this technology, they can target, mark and remove small cancer in the tissue.
And with the CT Scanner that creates a 3D image, it can help to map out the best pathway for getting the tumor, something they say they weren't able to do before.

"For me it changed the whole thing how I think about what can I do? Half a year ago I sat in the office and said it's small and we can't do anything until it gets bigger," says Dr. Carsten Schroeder.

Dr. Schroeder is only one of a handful of surgeons in the country using this technology. He believes this hybrid operating room will be used more around the country in the next 5 years 

