High 5 4 Kids: Rudy Washington

A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores. The recall is for...More >>
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores. The recall is for...More >>
Official rules and regulations for the "Family Feud" text-to-win giveaway.More >>
Official rules and regulations for the "Family Feud" text-to-win giveawayMore >>
Residents are now calling one man a true Burke County hero after a robbery. The Burke County Sheriff's Department says Henry Daniels Jr. showed heroism on December 12 during an armed robbery and has since been recognized as an honorary deputy.More >>
Residents are now calling one man a true Burke County hero after a robbery. The Burke County Sheriff's Department says Henry Daniels Jr. showed heroism on December 12 during an armed robbery and has since been recognized as an honorary deputy.More >>
The responding officer heard a gunshot, and went back to the patrol car to call for backup. Antonio Cacatian was found dead inside the car.More >>
The responding officer heard a gunshot, and went back to the patrol car to call for backup. Antonio Cacatian was found dead inside the car.More >>
Three former Washington County Deputies are in jail after being accused of tasing a man to death back in July. On December 12, they made their first appearance in court. Former Washington County Deputies Michael Howell, Henry Copeland & Rhett ScottMore >>
Three former Washington County Deputies are in jail after being accused of tasing a man to death back in July. On December 12, they made their first appearance in court. Former Washington County Deputies Michael Howell, Henry Copeland & Rhett ScottMore >>
The three Washington County deputies involved in the July 2017 taser death of a man will make their first appearance before a judge.More >>
The three Washington County deputies involved in the July 2017 taser death of a man will make their first appearance before a judge.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. 25-year-old...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. 25-year-old...More >>