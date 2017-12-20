BREAKING UPDATE: Washington County police officers arrested and charged in taser death of elderly man

The three Washington County officers involved in the July 2017 taser death of an elderly man will make their first appearance before a judge.

Henry Lee Copeland of Wrightsville, GA, Micheal Howell of Sandersville, GA, and Rhett Butler Scott of Warthen, GA were all arrested Dec. 20 in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eurie Lee Martin. Original reports say that at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies arrived to the town of Deep Step and made contact with Eurie Lee Martin of Milledgeville, GA.

Martin was walking along Deep Step Rd. At some point, a physical altercation occurred and deputies deployed a taser gun. Martin was arrested and secured in handcuffs. Shortly after the altercation, Martin appeared to be in respiratory distress. EMS, who had arrived during the call, provided medical intervention, but Martin died at the scene.

Deputies Copeland, Howell, and Scott were all charged and booked into the Washington County jail with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, as well as other charges. We will update you with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.