Georgia DOT clearing major routes of lane closures for holidays - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia DOT clearing major routes of lane closures for holidays

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
(WFXG) -

@GADeptofTrans (Georgia Dept. of Transportation) says they're clearing major routes of lane closures for holiday periods. With roads, please be alert out there to make it a holiday to remember for the right reasons.

Lane closure restrictions are as follows:

  • Christmas - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.
  • New Year's - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

