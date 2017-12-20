Georgia DOT clearing major routes of lane closures for holidays

@GADeptofTrans (Georgia Dept. of Transportation) says they're clearing major routes of lane closures for holiday periods. With roads, please be alert out there to make it a holiday to remember for the right reasons.

Lane closure restrictions are as follows:

Christmas - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

New Year's - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

