WANTED: Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

25-year-old Francis Ferguson has an active warrant for his arrest. The incident in question occurred on Dec. 2 on the 700 block of East Cedar St. Ferguson is known to frequent the East Boundary area and may be in possession of a black 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

If you see him, you should approach with caution. If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

