Issues with your feet? Be seen for free, in Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Issues with your feet? Be seen for free, in Aiken

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: Pablo Credit: Pablo
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam.

Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center
400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801

No appointment is necessary and you'll be seen on a first come, first serve basis. If you come towards the end of the clinic, you must be in the building 30 minutes prior to 7 p.m. to be seen.

For more information call 803-256-6776

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-20 08:31:33 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-20 20:38:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

    More >>

  • Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?

    Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:30 AM EST2017-12-20 08:30:53 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:25 PM EST2017-12-20 20:25:40 GMT

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    More >>

    A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

    More >>

  • BREAKING UPDATE: Washington County police officers arrested and charged in taser death of elderly man

    BREAKING UPDATE: Washington County police officers arrested and charged in taser death of elderly man

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 12:09 PM EST2017-12-20 17:09:42 GMT
    Henry Lee Copeland, charged in death of elderly man; Source: Washington County JailHenry Lee Copeland, charged in death of elderly man; Source: Washington County Jail

    The three Washington County officers involved in the July 2017 taser death of an elderly man made their first appearance before a judge. Henry...

    More >>

    The three Washington County officers involved in the July 2017 taser death of an elderly man made their first appearance before a judge. Henry...

    More >>
    •   

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • Issues with your feet? Be seen for free, in Aiken

    Issues with your feet? Be seen for free, in Aiken

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:06 AM EST2017-12-20 16:06:25 GMT
    Credit: PabloCredit: Pablo

    TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 No appointment is necessa...

    More >>

    TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 No appointment is necessa...

    More >>

  • West GA Eye Care Center first to treat certain eye disease

    West GA Eye Care Center first to treat certain eye disease

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:39:56 GMT
    (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)

    West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.

    More >>

    West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.

    More >>

  • Health with Dr. Paula: Prevent cancer with the HPV vaccine

    Health with Dr. Paula: Prevent cancer with the HPV vaccine

    Tuesday, July 5 2016 7:18 AM EDT2016-07-05 11:18:17 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.

    More >>

    About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly