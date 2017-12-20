Issues with your feet? Be seen for free, in Aiken

TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam.

Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center

400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801

No appointment is necessary and you'll be seen on a first come, first serve basis. If you come towards the end of the clinic, you must be in the building 30 minutes prior to 7 p.m. to be seen.

For more information call 803-256-6776

