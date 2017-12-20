Contest to win manufacturing appreciation week happening now

Georgia celebrates the importance of manufacturing in our state with a week’s worth of activities called Manufacturing Appreciation Week. It’s an annual event that recognizes the contribution of manufacturing to Georgia’s economy. An important part of this event is the Student Design Competition, which involves children and teens in the celebration and teaches them about manufacturing.

Students from across Georgia are encouraged to submit artwork depicting the importance of manufacturing to their lives and communities. From these statewide submissions, four winners in each of three categories are chosen:

• Grades K-5

• Grades 6-8

• Grades 9-12

While all the schools in our region have been contacted, please feel free to disseminate the information through your professional and personal networks as well.

Winners receive the following prizes if they are a state level winner:

• 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and honorable mention winners in each category will be honored at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon.

• The governor of Georgia will present each winner with a certificate, and the 1st place winners each receive a monetary scholarship of $500. The 2nd place winners receive $300, the 3rd place winners receive $100, and honorable mentions receive $50.

• The winning entries will be displayed at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon on April 12, 2018 at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta.

The deadline for entry in the Student Design Competition is January 26, 2018. All local entries should be turned into Kimberly Holden. All entries will then be submitted together to Ron Hartsell at Georgia Quick Start. Please encourage your K-12 artists at home to create artwork that celebrates the manufacturers in our communities!

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.