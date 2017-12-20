Contest to win manufacturing appreciation week happening now

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
The three Washington County officers involved in the July 2017 taser death of an elderly man made their first appearance before a judge.
@GADeptofTrans says they're clearing major routes of lane closures for holiday periods. With roads, please be alert out there to make it a holiday to remember for the right reasons. Lane closure restrictions are as follows: Christmas - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. New Year's - no lane closures from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare is sponsoring a free foot clinic on Thursday December 21st. This is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be offering free foot exams and consultations. Those will include treatment of minor problems like foot pain, corns, or ingrown toenails. All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are not included in the free foot exam. Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor's decision to veto millions in new funding.
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma's path.
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.
