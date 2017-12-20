Burke County Sheriff's Office community Christmas events

The Burke County Sheriff's Office will be hosting several events for the holidays and invites you to attend!

There will be a Toy Give Away at the Sheriff's Office. It will be Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. This event is open to any child who lives in Burke County. Attendees will meet Deputies, K-9, SWAT Truck, and Santa. Every child will be given a toy or stuffed animal.

On Dec. 21 at 1 p.m., Deputies will meet with a pre-selected number of children and give away bicycles. These children are from the community and are in need.

Also on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m., Deputies will be at Walmart for 'Shop with a Cop'. Deputies will shop with 10 pre-selected kids from DFACS.

