City of Grovetown 2017 Christmas Holiday Operating Hours

The City of Grovetown wants residents to know its 2017 Christmas Holiday Operating Hours.

City Hall and all City of Grovetown business offices and recreation facilities will close at 11:00 a.m. Dec. 22. They will reopen and resume normal business hours on Dec. 27 at 9:00 a.m.

All city offices are closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26.

