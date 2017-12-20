RECALL ALERT: Apple products recalled from Kroger stores - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

RECALL ALERT: Apple products recalled from Kroger stores

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Some apples are being recalled from Kroger stores.

The recall is for Jack Brown Produce. This brand of apples have been on alert for possible Listeria Monocytogenes. Apples sold Dec. 12 – Dec. 19 should not be eaten. If consumed, severe illness, particularly for pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems, could result. 

If you have purchased any of these apples, please return them to your local Kroger for a full refund. All questions and concerns can be addressed to Jack Brown Produce at 1(800) 348-0834.

Product                                      PLU      Size

MICHIGAN APPLES- FUGI       4131     LARGE

MICHIGAN APPLES- FUGI       4132     LUNCH BOX

MICHIGAN APPLES- GALA      4129     LUNCH BOX

