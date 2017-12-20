Making it through airport security with all of your belongings intact

You can avoid the long lines all together through the TSA Pre-check program. You can register at TSA.Gov; WFXG.

The number one rule for making sure your visit through an airport goes smoothly starts at home.

Wake up early and give yourself time to make it there.

It is recommended to arrive at least two hours before your departure.

As much of an insurmountable hurdle that may be, it is only step one.

For your carry-on bag, the dimensions vary airline to airline, but the security checkpoints are all looking for the same things.

By January 1, 2018, every airport will require electronics larger than a common cell phone to go into a separate bin.

So, do not be shy with the bins. Grab as many as you need.

One for your bag, one for your shoes and coat, and another for the Xbox.

Making sure your bag is packed neatly can expedite this process like no other.

And do not wrap any gifts. If your bag is flagged and they want to confirm what is inside of that lavishly wrapped box, the gloves are off. It is getting opened.

Also, when it comes to the second amendment, make sure you notify the airline and airport.

"Let the airline know that you're flying with it," said Mark Howell of the Transportation Security Administration. "And it has to be packed in a hard-sided case with padding, the firearm obviously has to be unloaded, and it needs to be locked inside that box and left at the airline ticket counter."

When traveling with a firearm, every part, including magazines, is allowed in the case.

And remember the rule with liquids.

Containers can only hold 3.4 ounces and have to be placed in a quart-sized zip bag.

You can put as many as you can fit in there, though the rule is one bag per passenger.

