Allendale teen killed in Barnwell County crash

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A teen from Allendale, South Carolina is dead after a car crash.

It happened Dec. 19 when 18-year-old Allisa Freeman was traveling on east Highway 278 near Mt. Olive Circle. Coroner Lloyd Ward says that it appears Freeman lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree. She was pronounced dead at about 11:30 p.m. Freeman was not wearing a safety belt. 

An investigation is underway by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol. Toxicology is pending.

