1st grader surprised with military homecoming

Nothing like a sweet military homecoming surprise for the holidays, and that’s just what one 1st grader got this Christmas. Julian Johnson a first grader at Cedar Ridge Elementary received an early Christmas gift this holiday season. The one gift he told Santa he really wanted: His dad and big sister to come home for Christmas.

Julian’s dad used one word to describe the special reunion. “Tear dropping. I was very excited. I know he’s very excited," says Timothy Johnson, SFC.

Johnson and his daughter Diamonique Johnson were stationed in Korea together. Diamonique was working with the combat support hospital and her father as a medic with the second infantry division. “Just happy to be back home with the family, you know. I was with my daughter over there in Korea and now we’re both home. It’s a great feeling," says Johnson.

Now that he’s got his dad and big sister back home, he can’t wait to do one thing. “Go to the toy store," says Julian Johnson.

Johnson says being away from his family for seven months was not easy and it means the world to him to be with them for the holidays. “I missed them all, all the time. Everyday. Really words can’t say how much you miss somebody. They can’t. But they’re my bundle of joy and I’m glad I have them," says Timothy Johnson.

Julian says his favorite holiday tradition is putting up the Christmas tree. And now he gets to enjoy the holiday season with his entire family. Johnson says he and his family will most likely trim their Christmas tree overseas next year when he gets stationed in Germany.

