Crushing the Holiday Blues

Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype.

Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

Spending recklessly to accommodate everyone and meeting strict deadlines in order to achieve the Hollywood holiday we dream of can be dangerous.

The American Psychological Association says holiday stress has a greater impact on women because societal norms have made them the runners of the season.

Running out for groceries, for gifts, decorations, and so on.

Parents are often reunited with their kids this time of the year, and seeing them go again can be an emotional drain because of time.

We do not know when we will all see each other again, and worry about getting enough time off from work to repeat the reunion.

This could also be the first holiday a family spends without a loved one.

Many people are simply expecting and trying to do too much.

"What is it that you really want to get out of your holiday? When you're looking back, after it's all over, what do you wish would have happened?" said Mark Patishnock, Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Augusta University.

And oftentimes, when you ask people that question, it wasn't about shopping lists or attending certain events. It was about being with other people," he said. "So, I would encourage people to focus on what matters."

And be careful not to feed into your own sorrow with social media.

A normal Facebook timeline can be littered with posts about how wonderful everyone's life is, and it is often a mirage.

Do not compare yourself to others.

The cure comes down to being realistic about what you want out of your holiday season.

Spend time with people you care about and doing things you enjoy. You will find yourself a lot happier.

