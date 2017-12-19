TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins.

These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a minimum of 120 minutes before departure. During normal operations, AGS typically has a couple of peak periods during the day, from approximately 5:30am to 8:00am and 11:30am to 1:00pm, where security checkpoint lines can backup. If departing during these periods, arriving earlier is even more critical.

“TSA has implemented new procedures to insure the safety and integrity of air travel,” said Mr. Herbert Judon Jr., AGS Executive Director. “Especially during the busy holiday season, we ask that passengers please allow themselves enough time for travel, check-in, and security screening.”



