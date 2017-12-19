TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christmas holidays are also prohibited unless otherwise directed by the department.

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.

