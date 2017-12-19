TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holida - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
(WFXG) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christmas holidays are also prohibited unless otherwise directed by the department. 

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org  24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Waffle House victim identified

    UPDATE: Waffle House victim identified

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:29 AM EST2017-12-19 16:29:10 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at a local Waffle House. It happened at the restaurant located at...

    More >>

    Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at a local Waffle House. It happened at the restaurant located at...

    More >>

  • Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:58 AM EST2017-12-19 15:58:22 GMT
    Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

  • TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:21 AM EST2017-12-19 15:21:57 GMT
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly