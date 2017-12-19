In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets.

Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksgiving through the first week of January than the average during the rest of the year.

“By taking just about an hour of time today, you can help save someone’s life within a few weeks or even days of your donation,” said Maya Franklin, communications manager of the Red Cross Carolinas Blood Services Region. “We’re asking donors to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”

Blood is perishable and can only be replenished by volunteer donors. Red blood cells, the most transfused blood product, must be transfused within 42 days. Platelets, the tiny cells that form clots and help stop bleeding, must be transfused within just five days. More than half of all platelet donations go to cancer patients who may need platelet transfusions to prevent life-threatening bleeding during chemotherapy.

“Platelet donors don’t have to wait a few weeks to make a difference in a patient’s life,” said Franklin “Someone could donate platelets on Monday, and by Friday, those same platelets can help someone’s fight to kick cancer.”

All blood types are needed this winter. Platelet donations are especially encouraged the first week of the new year, which is among the most difficult to collect enough platelets to meet patient needs. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to give Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Aiken

12/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aurora Pavilion, 655 Medical Park Dr.

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 3581 Richland Avenue SW

12/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aiken Mall/Bloodstock, 2441 Whiskey Road South

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:58 AM EST2017-12-19 15:58:22 GMT
    Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

  • In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-12-19 15:57:24 GMT

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    More >>

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    More >>
    •   

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-12-19 15:57:24 GMT

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

    UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:47 AM EST2017-12-19 14:47:25 GMT
    Boil Water Advisory; Source: WFXGBoil Water Advisory; Source: WFXG

    The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...

    More >>

    The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...

    More >>

  • BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Warrenville, SC area

    BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Warrenville, SC area

    Monday, December 18 2017 9:26 AM EST2017-12-18 14:26:18 GMT
    boil water advisory; Source: WFXGboil water advisory; Source: WFXG

    A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...

    More >>

    A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly