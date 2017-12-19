Columbia Co. School District early dismissals for Winter break - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co. School District early dismissals for Winter break

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Board of Education will have an early release day for all students Wednesday, December 20, 2017.  The following is a schedule of release times for each school level:

Elementary Schools . . . . . . . . 12:10 p.m.

Middle Schools . . . . . . . . . . .  11:00 a.m.

High Schools . . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:05 a.m.

Lakeside High . . . . . . . . . . . .  11:10 a.m.

District offices will be closed December 21, 2017 – January 8, 2018.  Teachers will return for a workday on January 8, 2018, and students will return on January 9, 2018.

