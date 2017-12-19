BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at local Waffle House leaves one injured - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at local Waffle House leaves one injured

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at a local Waffle House.

It happened at the restaurant located at 2057 Gordon Highway at about 3:38 a.m. Details are limited at this time, but we do know that no suspect has been named yet. One person was shot at least once in the leg, but was found about a mile away from the scene. That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

We will continue to update you as details come in.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

