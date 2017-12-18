Man dies after motorcycle crash in Windsor

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Windsor on Monday. The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim as 24 year-old Dion Dickerson of Windsor. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 78 and Cadle Crossing Rd.

Investigators say Dickerson was going west on Highway 78 at a high rate of speed on his Honda motorcycle. He was allegedly attempting to overtake multiple cars that had stopped to let another vehicle turn onto Cadle Crossing Rd. As the other car attempted to make the left turn, Dickerson reportedly struck the driver's side of the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner says the collision happened at around 5:34 p.m.

Toxicology is pending. South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

