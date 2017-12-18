Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. shoplifting case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. shoplifting case

By Adam Bodner, Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two women who are wanted for questioning in a shoplifting case.

Investigators say the two women pictured in the article walked into the CVS store on Gordon Highway and stole personal hygiene items.  The suspects then reportedly left in a red Cadillac Escalade with South Carolina license plate # 4998JQ.  Investigators say the incident happened back on December 16 at 8 a.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy T. Langford with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Property Crime Division at (706) 821-1038 or (706) 821-1080.

